Scandinavian-inspired café and deli in Harrogate takes part in campaign to celebrate UK's love of brunching

Baltzersens on Oxford Street has been invited to participate in the UK's first-ever National Brunch Campaign by Jarlsberg, the deli cheese company.

The campaign kicked off with a National Brunch Weekend earlier this month.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baltzersens on Oxford Street has been invited to participate in the UK's first-ever National Brunch Campaign by Jarlsberg, the deli cheese company.

The National Brunch Weekend coincides with research conducted by Jarlsberg which found that one in five people now have brunch as a regular meal, with 44% of these people skipping breakfast to go straight to brunch.

The research discovered that nearly 80% of people have changed their brunch habits during the pandemic, with one in three brunchers replacing breakfast with brunch because of waking up later as many people in the UK changed to working from home due to the impact of the pandemic.

Baltzersen's is the UK's longest established Norwegian-inspired cafe, opening in Harrogate in 2012.

Baltzersen's is owned by Paul Rawlinson, who was inspired to set up the business by his grandmother Liv Esther Baltzersen, who was born and grew up in Norway.

Mr Rawlinson said: "We're thrilled to have been asked to take part in the UK's first-ever National Brunch Weekend.

"Like the survey has revealed, we have seen demand for brunch increase since we have reopened, particularly at weekends, as people have a bit of a lie-in, skip breakfast and head straight to brunch. We're so grateful for all the support we've had, this is our chance to give something back to our wonderful guests at the cafe."

"We are so pleased to have Baltzersen's taking part in the UK's first-ever National Brunch Weekend," said Dorota Dziedzic, Assistant Brand Manager for Jarlsberg.

"We know how popular they are as a place to enjoy brunch in Harrogate and it's great that Jarlsberg is a significant part of their menu."