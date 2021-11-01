Sheffield FC, the world's oldest football club, set to feature on latest FIFA video game

Marking the 164th birthday of the club, its famous and original red and black kit features in the game alongside some of the best known clubs.

It’s a huge profile boost for Sheffield who currently play their Northern Premier League division one games at the Coach and Horses ground at Dronfield.

“Who would have thought we would be lining up alongside Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich to name just a few,” said Sheffield FC chairman Richard Tims.

Sheffield FC set to feature on FIFA.

FIFA 22 , the latest version of a football simulation video game published by gaming giant Electronic Arts, sees Sheffield FC’s original kit feature as an unlockable kit in the popular FIFA Ultimate Team mode on the game.