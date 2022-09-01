Sheffield pub stopped from Oktoberfest plans described as “bawdy” and “ill-advised”

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hannah Beddow, general manager for True North Brew Co, requested a temporary event notice to host the celebration in the beer garden at the Horse and Jockey, on Wadsley Lane, Hillsborough.

If granted permission by Sheffield Council, the event will take place on Saturday, September 17 from 6pm to 9pm and have music including a live umpah band performing a 45 minute set.

But Neal Pates, environmental protection officer, has blocked it, saying the event would cause too much noise disruption.

He said: “In my view the Oktoberfest event would be ill-advised. As we’ve established, the premises is extremely noise-sensitive.”

He added: “Oktoberfest is, by definition and tradition, a bawdy affair. Whilst acoustic, the entertainment described is loud, intrusive and cannot be readily reduced in volume. The noise from patrons partaking in this type of event would reasonably be anticipated to be higher than for an average event. Entertainers of the type referenced encourage a degree of audience participation, as is demonstrated by the description that they walk around the audience and take requests.”