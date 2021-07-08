Striking window transformations encourage people to support small businesses

Revive Interiors in Doncaster has received a window display makeover as part of a series of nationwide transformations.

A total of 13 independent shops, including Doncaster-based Revive and Oceanic Beauty Salon in Stocksbridge, have been given extraordinary window displays by British conceptual designer, Jo Sedley, to showcase each shop’s unique business story.

Revive Interiors owner Donna Shenton first opened her shop selling vintage furniture in 2010. Soon after she became Revive Interiors where she now sells luxury furniture and unique accessories, whilst also offering a bespoke interior design service.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The windows are digitally shoppable, taking shoppers to Facebook via a unique QR code.

Oceanic Beauty Salon in Stocksbridge

Ms Shenton said: “We are so excited to be a part of this campaign as Facebook has helped us take our business to a new audience.”

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you