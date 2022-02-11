Ryedale and Richmondshire, both in North Yorkshire, were listed seventh and 10th respectively in an analysis of data from the Office of National Statistics.

The average annual cost of energy in Ryedale is £937 a year with fuel bills in Richmondshire not far behind at £933. The national average is £757 per year.

Nationally the Isles of Scilly in Cornwall will be worst hit by soaring energy costs, with households there paying £1,227 to their energy provider every year – nearly £500 more than the average UK bill (£757) and £800 more than the UK area with the cheapest bills: Tower Hamlets in London.

Energy costs are soaring.

The research, by energy experts Boiler Central used ONS data to predict which areas of the UK will be worst affected by the 54% increase in energy bills in April. All of the 10 areas shown to be the least impacted by the rises in energy were London boroughs, with a resident of Tower Hamlets having an annual bill of £423.

Myles Robinson, of Boiler Central, said: “Energy bills are already sky-high and with bills soaring by a predicted £600 in Spring, it is those homes which are least energy efficient which will suffer the most from rising bills, as escaping heat will mean that your heating system works harder to compensate for the lack of warmth, costing you more.

“The government is advocating heat pumps as a solution to soaring energy bills, but these will not be effective without proper floor insulation – which 65 percent of homes in the UK currently lack.

"While households can use some hacks to insulate their homes better, for example, buying inexpensive pipe insulation from a DIY store, unless something serious is done about the energy crisis, we will see many more households driven into poverty.

Ryedale has been named as being one of the most expensive places for energy costs.

“Although the government is introducing an ‘Energy Bills Rebate’ where energy customers will have £200 knocked off their bills, this functions as more of a ‘loan’ or a ‘buy now pay later scheme’, according to Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis, who points out that families will have to pay back the loan in equal instalments of £40 a year.