The Phoenix in Ridgeway, near Sheffield, has just welcomed customers back after the extensive investment and makeover.

New features include much extended alfresco dining and eating areas, as well as the introduction of a new grill menu and extensive kitchen kit to ensure each dish is perfectly prepared.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Complementing its fresh interior – part of a previous six-figure investment by Greene King less than three years ago – the exterior décor and beer garden at the Phoenix is set to be popular with customers.

The Phoenix in Ridgeway

The original rooms at the traditional coaching inn are are around 400 years old and are the subject of a number of folklore tales involving the travellers that visited many years ago.

Today, the Phoenix retains many original features - such as beams and fireplaces in the snugs and hayloft - alongside new décor, designed to create a cosy and contemporary feel.

The double-tiered outdoor area has been massively extended to provide 250 covers.

The new outdoor area at The Phoenix in Ridgeway

A spokesperson for the pub said the purpose-built outside bar is "sure to be a very welcome addition for the many customers – lots of whom are dog walkers – who enjoy a beverage and bite to eat in the open air".

General Manager Jamie Daly said: "Everything that made this pub great is now even better with the addition of our exciting new grill menu.

"We've been overwhelmed by the amazing response from our community before even opening our doors, so we're now very much looking forward to welcoming back our regulars and, we hope, getting to know lots of new ones.”

On the top level of the beer garden that leads out of the pub, guests will now find a covered heated drinking and dining pergola decorated with festoon lighting.

It has capacity to accommodate up to 60 people who want to socialise outside until later, in warmth and comfort.

The new lower-tier outdoor patio area is also decked out with atmospheric festoon lighting and has been significantly extended – it is four times deeper than it was previously – and leads out onto the lawn.

Jamie added: “We’re delighted to reopen our doors to customers under the Pub & Grill banner.

“We’re really excited about now being both a traditional pub and a grill restaurant and have invested heavily in our kitchen equipment to ensure that the dishes we lovingly prepare - including our signature 32oz Tomahawk steak - are deliciously moist, succulent and fresh.