The Piece Hall Trust has partnered with a local distiller, Speight's Gin to create it's own gin brand.

It will be "inspired by the fascinating heritage of the Grade I-listed building and botanicals from the surrounding Yorkshire landscape".

Nicky Chance-Thompson DL, chief executive of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “It’s been a really memorable year for The Piece Hall – from hosting our biggest series of live gigs yet to celebrating our fifth anniversary back in August with the news that we’ve already welcomed over 10 and a half million visitors since reopening.

“We wanted to create something from scratch that would mark the occasion, and developing the gin has been a real team effort from The Piece Hall, working in partnership with a fantastic craft artisan-distiller that really encapsulates the local independent spirit that is the lifeblood of our venue’s heritage and ethos.

"The gin is essentially the ‘essence’ of The Piece Hall, and we hope it will help people to experience the truly unique story of the building in a new way – as well as enabling our visitors to enjoy a celebratory festive tipple.”

Peter Speight, owner and founder of Speight’s Gin, added: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be working with The Piece Hall team.

"The gin we have created has taken two years to perfect and we are delighted with the outcome. We are still trying to absorb the magnitude of this partnership – our thanks go out to all our friends, family and customers who have supported this amazing journey.”

