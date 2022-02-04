The inn is now on the market for £385,000.

The Star Inn is situated on Weaverthorpe's Village Green, close to the both the Yorkshire Wolds and North Yorkshire’s most visited holiday resorts and tourist destinations.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property comprises a 55-cover restaurant & bar area, an open beer garden to the front and a function marquee, along with ample guest parking to the rear. The guest house offers five luxury ensuite rooms and there is also a two-bedroom owners apartment.

The Star Inn at Weaverthorpe

The business has been owned and operated by Julien and Rachel Martel since 2016. They have made the decision to bring the property to market to pursue other business ventures.

Sam Ashton, senior business agent at Christie & Co who is handling the sale, said: “With the price of the freehold being reduced by £80,000, we’re sending out a message to the market in order to achieve a quick and fair result this year.

"My clients and I look forward to engaging with serious purchasers who wish to gain ownership of this fantastic village pub and guesthouse.”