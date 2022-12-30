A new esports venue has given an update on its opening date after being plagued by delays.

The Wired Lobby, which is taking over the former Peacocks store in Middlesbrough, will be opening in 2023. Originally, it said it would be launching in May 2022, however that’s been repeatedly pushed back.

The project is key to the £9.1m regeneration of Captain Cook Square. Lane 7’s new entertainment venue Level X will also be transforming the area but has equally been hit by delays. It was meant to open in April 2022 but its website still says “coming soon”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Wired Lobby said: “We are aiming for Q1 opening and it will be the end of Q1 or beginning of Q2. We don’t have an exact date yet.”

The Wired Lobby is set to open in Middlesbrough in 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wired Lobby will be a paradise for gamers with 50 gaming desktop computers and 40 PlayStations and Xbox machines. For those wanting to compete, there will also be a stage with 100 seats for local tournaments.

An immersive experience will be included with eight race simulators including a full-size shell of a BTC racing car with elite-level equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over at Level X there will also be plenty to keep everyone entertained. It will be fitted out with a bowling alley, a go-kart track, crazy golf, arcade games and cyber darts. Both of the venues have secured permission to remain open until 2am.

Earlier this month, Independent Middlesbrough Mayor Andy Preston said the Wired Lobby will provide exciting opportunities for youngsters. In a Facebook post, he added: “Middlesbrough’s amazing new esports venue has joined forces with Teesside University to provide opportunities for gamers and games programmers to thrive in the booming esports industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The gaming industry is recognised as being among one of the fastest growing sectors in the IT world and a number of high-profile games studios have been created by Teesside University graduates. Now uni students will be able to showcase and test their work at the venue and get feedback from the public.”

There are a number of other exciting leisure ventures on the cards in Middlesbrough. Trendy shipping container venue STACK has lodged a planning application for a site at Exchange Square and there are proposals for The Muddler, a pan-Asian food and cocktails restaurant, at the former Kalinka bar on nearby Albert Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad