This is why M&S Pudsey has been chosen to sell toy brand FAO Schwarz in run up to Christmas

M&S Pudsey has been chosen to host FAO Schwarz its store to in the run up to Christmas. M&S is launching the new offering in 20 stores across the UK and on M&S.com.

A spokesman said: "A bespoke offer of around 50 bestselling products has been selected for M&S customers including toy racing cars, music mats, craft kits and adorable plush toys. The launch comes during the busiest festive shopping month with around half of M&S customers expecting to finish their gift purchasing by the end of November."

"The M&S store openings are the first time the heritage toy brand has been available on local UK high streets and they will be trialled next to the magical M&S gift shops and located within M&S Kids product areas."

Library image of a Marks & Spencer store

Paula Varley M&S Regional Manager said: “We are always looking for ways to make the shopping experience at M&S even more rewarding and, this holiday season, we are thrilled to be bringing festive cheer throughout our stores thanks to our partnership with leading toy brand, FAO Shwarz. We can’t wait to welcome our customers in stores who will be able to shop the exciting and bespoke range of toys - from craft kits to music mats – and find something to suit everyone in the family.”

Neil Harrison, Director of Brands at M&S said, “Our brands strategy is all about giving customers even more reasons to shop with M&S – and that includes being more relevant, more often throughout the important festive season.

"At Christmas we want M&S to be the place customers turn to for great value stylish clothing, quality food and importantly special & different gifting – and a leading toy brand such as FAO Schwarz supports that mission, bringing a little extra magic to the M&S offer. Through M&S.com and our 20 UK locations customers can shop an exciting range of FAO’s best toys and we can’t wait to hear their feedback.”

