Tim Hortons opens its first Yorkshire restaurant in Sheffield

Tim Hortons has opened its first Yorkshire restaurant in Sheffield.

Tim Hortons opened its 29th UK branch near Crystal Peaks in Sheffield.

It celebrated by giving the first drive-thru and restaurant customer free coffee, every day for the whole year.

The brand is running a month of giveaways including free drinks and donuts as well as exclusive deals. These promotions will be available to anyone who activates their Tim Hortons digital card - redeemed via scanning a QR code within the store or online.

Kevin Hydes, chief commercial officer of Tim Hortons franchise in the UK, said: “Today is a momentous occasion for our brand as we officially open the doors of our first Yorkshire restaurant. We have been incredibly excited to launch in a city renowned for its ice hockey and know we’ve had many eager fans waiting to get their hands on our famed Canadian offering.”

He added: “We cannot wait to welcome each and every guest through the door.”

