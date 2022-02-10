TransPennine Express recovers £570,000 after handing out record number of fines to fare dodgers

TransPennine Express (TPE) reiterated the need for customers to ‘buy before they board’ after recovering more than £570,000 from passengers who, during 2021, chose to travel without a ticket or with an invalid one, resulting in them having to pay either a higher fare or a fixed penalty.

In addition, some 531 people prosecuted at court resulting in both a substantial fine and a criminal record for those found guilty.

Darren Higgins, Commercial Director for TransPennine Express, said: “Fare evasion is an all too real problem for the rail industry, and for our customers. Not only does it remove vital money from the industry – money which could be reinvested into making the network even better – it’s also incredibly frustrating for those who are honest and travel having paid for a valid ticket.”

Passenger buying a valid ticket

Last year the firm pledged faster and more reliable services as a consequence of planned upgrades.

TPE covers most of the North of England and Scotland.

The service provides rail links for major towns and cities such as Edinburgh, Glasgow, Liverpool, Sheffield, Hull, Leeds, York, Scarborough, Middlesbrough and Newcastle.

TPE trains run between York, Leeds and Manchester Airport at least every three hours every night of the week. The franchise operates across the West Coast Main Line, Huddersfield Line, East Coast Main Line and part of the Tees Valley line.

A spokesperson said: "TPE is committed to making rail travel fair for everybody, and staff from its revenue protection team continue to patrol trains and stations on a daily basis, tackling persistent fare evasion and, where necessary, issuing on the spot fines."

Mr Higgins added: “Anyone travelling by train should buy a ticket before they board, ideally using our website or app. Tickets can also be bought from our stations using either the ticket vending machines or our ticket offices. Those who refuse to buy a ticket before travelling from a station where facilities are available may be issued with a Penalty Fare and could face the prospect of a criminal record.”

Penalty Fares are a nationally implemented system of on-the-spot fines issued to people who don’t have a valid ticket for their journey, when they have had the opportunity to purchase one. The amount of the Penalty Fare is either £20 or twice the full single fare applicable, whichever is the greater.