The social media platform has introduced a new feature that will affect how users tweet.

The feature has been in testing mode among select users since May this year.

Here is everything you need to know about Twitter Circle.

What is Twitter Circle?

This new tool allows users to tweet to a small group of people.

It enables users to build a group of up to 150 followers to become part of their ‘circle’, with users given the choice of a tweet-by-tweet basis whether to post something publicly or just to their own specific circle.

According to Twitter, the response from the testing so far has been ‘overwhelmingly positive’.

Who can use Twitter Circle?

For the first time, the tool has now been rolled out to everyone on both its Android and IOS apps and via web browsers.

The company has added that during its testing, people using Circle were tweeting more regularly and tweets that were published using Circle were receiving increased engagement in terms of likes and replies.

“With Twitter Circle, people now have the flexibility to choose who can see and engage with their content on a tweet-by-tweet basis. This makes it easier to have more intimate conversations and build closer connections with select followers,” Twitter said in a blog post.

“We want to ensure everyone on Twitter has the choice, control, tools and transparency to join the conversation how and when they want, and Twitter Circle is another important step in that direction.