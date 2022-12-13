Elon Musk has changed a few things on Twitter over the past few months including an additional gold verification tick and the removal of blue ticks.

Twitter Blue has been re-enabled on Twitter on December 13, 2022 for iOS and web users; Twitter Blue subscribers will have access to subscriber-only features including editing tweets, 1080p video uploads and ‘reader mode’. They will also receive a blue checkmark after their accounts have been reviewed to make sure they meet the platform’s guidelines, including Elon Musk’s rules against impersonation.

Unlike before, Twitter Blue is only available to account holders who pay $8 (£6.43) per month on the web and $11(£8.84) per month for those who sign up on iOS. The change in policies and requirement has caused controversy resulting in many Twitter users leaving the platform for good; most recently, Elton John, who is not happy with the changes.

“All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world. I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked,” he said.

What does the gold tick on Twitter mean?

Starting on Monday, December 12, Twitter has replaced the ‘official’ label with a gold checkmark on some business accounts.

The platform has also announced that it will soon be adding a grey checkmark for government and multilateral accounts.

The gold tick indicates that the account is an official business account through Twitter Blue for Business, whereas the blue ticks are for public figure individuals with Twitter accounts.

The Twitter logo. (Pic credit: Constanza Hevia / AFP via Getty Images)

Why are Twitter users losing their blue tick?

In order to abide by the Twitter Terms of Service, Twitter may remove the checkmark of an account at any time without any notice.

Elon Musk has chosen to do this to “minimise confusion and promote integrity on the platform, changes to your profile photo, display name, or username (@handle) will result in a temporary loss of the blue checkmark until your account is validated as continuing to meet our requirements”.

You will not be able to change your profile picture, display name or username during this review period.