'UK property deals set to experience second large spike in transactions this month'

THE impact of stamp duty on UK property transaction numbers will be greater in 2021 than during any other year, according to new analysis from Knight Frank.

Bosses at Knight Frank said there are “clear parallels” between 2021 and 2016, with both years experiencing a spike in transactions in March followed by a drop in April.

Ahead of the stamp duty holiday expiring on 30 June, there is every reason to believe there will be a second large spike in transactions this month, the commercial property consultancy said.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Bill, the Head of UK Residential Research at Knight Frank, said: “The first quarter saw the false start of a stamp duty holiday that was deferred four weeks before it was due to expire at the end of March.

“The second quarter will bring the end of the holiday for many in June while the third quarter will see the tapered rate disappear in September. There will be no holiday during the final quarter.”

He added: “In effect, 2021 will be a case study for how differing rates of stamp duty impact the property market."

"The holiday is part of the government’s attempts to boost the UK economy as it recovers from the pandemic. A maximum stamp duty saving of £15,000 will taper from the end of this month to £2,500 in September. So far, its impact has been substantial.

"UK transaction numbers reached a record level in March, the month of the false start, taking the total annual spend in the housing market to levels not seen since before the global financial crisis. Sales that had been lined up to complete went ahead anyway, irrespective of the announcement on 3 March that the end of the holiday had been deferred.

"Transaction numbers then fell by 36% in April, provisional HMRC data shows. It was the third largest monthly decline on record even though it followed a deadline that did not ultimately materialise.