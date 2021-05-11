Woolshops Shopping Centre in Halifax up for sale for £15.5m

Real estate advisor Savills, on behalf of LaSalle Investment Management, has brought to market Woolshops Shopping Centre.

The price reflects a net initial yield of 11.0%.

Woolshops covers 7.4 acres and 236,923 sq ft of retail space, one of the dominant retail offerings for the town.

Woolshops is up for sale.

Anchored by a 48,338 sq ft Marks & Spencer store, the open-air, streetscape scheme also includes Boots, JD Sports, WH Smith, Poundland and Costa Coffee.

The scheme also includes a twin-deck car park offering 310 spaces, which is the town’s principal parking provision, and generates 22% of the asset’s net income.

James Stratton, investment director at Savills, said: “Held freehold and covering 7.4 acres, Woolshops dominates Halifax’s prime retail offer. The modern scheme benefits from a vibrant mix of convenience, essential and fashion retailers, anchored by the town centre’s most popular car park.