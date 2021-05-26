Work finally starts on £9m Ferrari showroom following covid delays

Work is finally underway on the new Ferrari Leeds showroom.

The eight-month project represents a £9m capital investment by the Yorkshire-based automotive retailer and will create a number of new jobs.

Work is now underway following delays due to covid-19 disruption last year, and Ferrari Leeds is expected to be open by early 2022.

The two-storey Leeds showroom aims to create an art gallery style experience for customers while also focusing on the use of multi-media and improved interaction.

The new dealership will display the current Ferrari product range as well as cars from the Ferrari Approved programme over two floors, enabling further vehicles to be displayed externally.

It will also include a 13 bay, high-tech workshop which will include a Classiche area, catering for the maintenance and restoration of older heritage vehicles.

The showroom will feature a large nine-screen TV-wall playing content streamed direct from Italy, as well as a high-tech sound system.

It will also feature a lounge and a separate after-sales consultation bay, plus three rapid electric vehicle charging points in readiness for Ferrari’s hybrid vehicles, including the SF90 Stradale.

Tom Armstrong, brand director for JCT600’s specialist brands, said: “Over the last 40 years, JCT600 has enjoyed a long and constructive partnership with Ferrari, with the coveted Prancing Horse remaining one of the most iconic and best-loved car marques.”

He added: “Despite the current global economic challenges, we are pleased to be demonstrating our ongoing commitment and trust in the brand by investing in this landmark facility which will feature Ferrari’s latest corporate ID and create a truly memorable experience for customers.”

Mark Taylor, property director at JCT600, said: “Providing an outstanding environment in which to enjoy the Ferrari purchase and ownership experience, this new facility will complement the innovative models on display.

“We are confident that it will be very well received by customers and we look forward to welcoming them to our new home.”

Once completed, Ferrari Leeds will move from its current home in Lower Wortley to the prominent new site on City West Business Park, The Boulevard.