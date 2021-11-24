York Gin opens shop in city's railway station

York Gin distillery confirmed that its new shop has just opened in between the station’s main entrance and the main concourse.

The move marks the start of LNER’s efforts to introduce more independent stores into York station and give it a more local feel.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It confirmed that more independent local shops will open in the coming months.

York Gin shop is now open in the station.

York Gin marketing director Emma Godivala said: "We’re crated a stylish and elegant space, celebrating our world-class products that are actually made in York.

"We want to provide a delightful welcome for those who have just arrived in the city - and a beautiful final memory for those about to leave."

Based in a double-height arched sash windows are inset in the York stone brick exterior walls, flooding the shop with light.

The store features a double height ceiling has allowed the creation of a hanging display with 40 types of dried flowers interspersed with hessian from bags of juniper berries and light bulbs inside cut-off York Gin bottles.

York Gin shop is now open in the station.

Victorian dressers from the Medical Society on Stonegate stand at either end of the shop, fitting with the date of the station’s opening in 1877 when it was the largest in the world.

Bosses are expecting a rush on G&Ts (perfect for train journeys) and boxed sets of miniature bottles - which make great souvenirs and last-minute gifts.

The shop will create the equivalent of four to five new full-time jobs. Initial opening hours will be 9.30am until 8.30pm - but may change depending on demand.

Claire Ansley, Customer Experience Director at LNER, said: "We’re passionate about supporting local businesses along our route and are delighted to be able to do this at York Station by welcoming York Gin as the latest retailer to open their doors. Together with the opening of the First Class Lounge earlier in the year, York Gin will help provide a brilliant experience for the many thousands of visitors who come to the city every week."

York Gin shop is now open in the station.

York Gin Co-founder and Commercial Director Pete McNichol said: "It’s fantastic that LNER are trying to give the station a local feel, and encouraging independent companies like York Gin. Our shop will help to give the station a truly York feel.

"It’s brilliant that we’re creating new employment opportunities in York. All the jobs are paid the Living Wage and come with great prospects, working for a company that wants to do the best for its people and the planet. We’ve used local businesses to help create our unique shop - and we’re delighted to be showcasing brilliant locally-produced goods on our shelves."

York Gin's Emma Godivala