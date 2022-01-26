York is getting a new Pret A Manger and this is where it will be located

The new shop, set to open in Spring inside York train station, will create 17 jobs.

It will offer a menu of freshly prepared food and organic coffee and teas for customers, all prepared in Pret’s onsite kitchen.

Pret has two shops in York already, on Parliament Street and inside the York Designer Outlet.

The new shop will create 17 jobs.

As part of Pret’s expansion, it is rolling out a recruitment programme, aiming to hire at least 3,000 team members and baristas by the end of 2023 across the country. The sandwich chain has hired 17 new staff to work in the new York station shop.

Earlier this month Pret confirmed that it would invest over £9.2m in staff pay, its biggest pay and benefits increase in the firm's 36-year history.

Pano Christou, CEO of Pret A Manger, said: “Last year we announced an ambitious plan to expand Pret in cities across the country, so we could bring our freshly prepared food and organic coffee to even more people.

"When thinking about where those new shops would be, it was clear to us that we had to open a new shop in York, as our sales in Yorkshire reached their highest ever levels.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming those coming and going from York train station into our new shop, soon.”

In partnership with The Pret Foundation, the new shop’s surplus food will be donated to local charity Changing Lives, which works with homeless people and victims of domestic abuse.

