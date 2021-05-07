James York, Worry+Peace founder, says if you are spending less than an hour choosing a policy, the danger is that you don’t pick the right provider for you

It’s also shone a harsh light on a business essential, insurance. Not all policies are the same, as some firms found out to their cost over this past year.

We asked the team at Worry+Peace, which is a free service that’s making everything about insurance less of a hassle and can help businesses in Yorkshire find the right cover, to give their top tips on buying insurance.

Take time to get it right

James York, Worry+Peace founder, says if you are spending less than an hour choosing a policy, the danger is that you don’t pick the right provider for you.

“Traditional insurance providers which have been around for generations must be doing something right. Yes, there’s a mindset to ‘cut out the middle man’ and go directly to an online service, but is the policy covering all your needs? Do you fully understand what you are buying, and is it fit for a post-Covid world?”

James added: “Comparison sites are very tempting, as you fill in one form and simply click. But we firmly believe there is another way, a better way, to find the right insurance for your business. By all means try comparison – just compare it to an expert’s service, too! We’re the only place you can manage choices from both – using our free features. We’ve invited some advising experts from Yorkshire and the surrounding area, to help local firms get the cover they need at the right price. We’ll power that process – taking the hassle out of it all for everyone.”

Make sure the cover is right for your business

Many firms have adapted their business model over the past year … you may have changed premises, be offering new services or have staff working from home. Does your policy cover what you need it too? The best advice is never to assume, and risk finding out the hard way that it doesn’t.

Is the promise worth the price?

With insurance you are buying blind, so it pays to discover if it covers you for what you most need it to. Insurance providers who operate as brokers can study the insurers, and make an expert recommendation. Worry+Peace pulls together reviews from everywhere, as well as offers its own reviews feature, so you can give instant feedback, safe in the knowledge that it is not designed to solely help providers offer better products, but to help you navigate your purchase next time as well.

Maybe it’s worth paying for advice?

Just like you wouldn’t sign a contract without consulting a lawyer, or make a major financial decision without talking to your accountant, an insurance broker lives and breathes the world of insurance and can help you analyse all the policies available.

You can ask insurance providers like C&C Insurance Brokers in Leeds, J M Glendinning, Towergate Insurance, TL Dallas or UKGlobal.

Worry+Peace believes that in the future, you should be able to show them your shortlist of quotes from direct brands too – and be offered a fee for them to do the due diligence for you, to ensure you are covered for every eventuality you need.

It’s a promising prospect – with Worry+Peace pulling together reviews of all the providers for you, to find out how happy their customers are in reality, for example showing how many claims are paid in full against how many claims are made, and how promptly they settled.

Say goodbye to blind buying

Star ratings are everywhere, but they don’t tell the whole story, says James.

“That’s why we split reviews into Buying, Support and Claims with results broken down into a handy medals table, giving you a clearer picture of provider performance where it matters most. We’re using the useful mass of reviews already out there – but our own review features might work better for some.”

What does Worry+Peace do?

It doesn’t sell insurance; instead, its free service gives you tools and information to take the hassle out of making an informed decision that is best for your business or personal insurance.

It puts the buyer in the driving seat … with features like a product wallet, email mailbox. Reviewing providers also isn’t just designed to help other buyers, it’s making the search experience on Worry+Peace smarter for you, too, matching you to providers you know and like, or that have the right feedback.

Worry+Peace don’t earn a commission from any providers if you do choose their policy, so you can trust their impartial service is built to help you – and make it easier for the good eggs across insurance to stand out for you.