Yorkshire fish and chip chain The Wetherby Whaler opens new outlet in Tadcaster

The chain's new premises in Doncaster.

The Wetherby Whaler has launched in Tadcaster with the purchase of premises on Stutton Road, taking the number of restaurants it has in the region to seven.

Originally purchased by Janine and Phillip from his Uncle and Aunt, the Tadcaster premises were run by the founding duo of the Wetherby Whaler until 1989 when it was sold to Ray and Rose Devaney to enable the purchase of the first Whaler premises in Wetherby.

Ray and Rose ran the business on Stutton Road until their retirement in November 2020.

On launching in Tadcaster, Caroline Murphy and Joanne Westmoreland, daughters of Janine and Phillip and Directors at The Wetherby Whaler, said: “We’re really proud to be returning to our Tadcaster roots; it feels as though we’ve come full circle.

"The response from the people of Tadcaster has been really positive, and residents are extremely excited to have their very own Whaler for the first time. We spent many happy times working on the counter with our mum and dad over 30 years ago, and it’s great to see so many Tadcaster residents enjoying fish and chips at Stutton Road.”

The premises have been fully refurbished, including a new range from Hopkins, based in Pudsey, to replace the original range installed in 1985. Chippendale Shopfitters, also based in Leeds, were hired to complete the refurbishment.

Founded in 1969 by Janine and Phillip Murphy, the family owned group of fish and chip restaurants and takeaways has become synonymous with high quality fish and chips, and exceptional customer service. Employing over 200 full and part time staff across seven locations in Yorkshire, The Wetherby Whaler serves over one million portions of haddock across its restaurants and takeaways each year.

Phillip Murphy, Co-Founder of The Wetherby Whaler, added: “I’m so proud to see my family involved in keeping The Whaler a household name across Yorkshire and ensuring we continue to provide the public with delicious fish and chips. At The Wetherby Whaler we believe that good, honest British food brings people together. This guiding principle has enabled us to develop the foundation for the ‘whaler experience’ which continues to be a roaring success.

“Although our involvement has lessened over the years, myself and Janine’s washing up talents have certainly been put to good use since reopening in Tadcaster.”