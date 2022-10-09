Yorkshire pub owner slams 'awful' customer service at bars in the city centre

Marsha Bonner, who owns The Black Lion in Bramley, Leeds, and the Inn At Eastburn near Keighley, visited a number of bars and a tap house on Tuesday night and came to the Yorkshire Evening Post after to voice her befuddlement and ask if others felt the same.

She said she went to one bar that was highly recommended and ordered a £24 round of drinks, saying: “Everyone says it’s one of those happy go lucky places so we were really looking forward to it.”

She said she was served by a young waitress but received “no reply at all” when she tried to engage in conversation.

Marsha Bonner said the service at a bar in Leeds city centre was 'cold and unwelcoming'

Marsha said: “She put the drinks down and said ‘anything else?’ and I said ‘a smile would be nice. Are you alright?’.

"It’s not too much to ask is it?

"She looked at me like she wanted to kill me.

"This woman came barging over and said ‘leave her alone, she doesn’t have to smile if she doesn’t want to’.

"She has then took her to one side and was cradling this girl. Five minutes later we were sat down confused and they were behind the bar laughing their heads off.”

Marsha added that she was unimpressed with the service in other venues she visited and opted not even to buy a drink in one of the spots after not receiving a welcome after walking in.

She said: “The hospitality trade is at a demise. It’s awful.

"I don’t know if it’s staffing issues or these big brewers not training their staff properly or do they just not care?”

She stated that she didn’t think the issues were restricted to Leeds, adding: “I’ve worked in hospitality for years so I’m aware of how it can be.

“It’s a subservient role but I love it and even on a bad day I make sure to smile.”

Asked how she does things differently at her venues, she said: “We make sure they get trained and we interview them on their personality

"If they are struggling or having a bad day then we will look after them and give them tips on how not to bring it to work.”

She said that especially during a cost of living crisis, those working in the hospitality industry should do more to make customers feel welcome.

"It’s hard enough without getting bad service everywhere you go”, she said. “I was shocked at being told this lady didn’t have to smile and just thought ‘hang on a minute’.

"We work hard for our money and people will choose to go to the place that makes them feel welcome, surely? We don’t go to sit in the cold and have arguments.

"I found it disrespectful and it’s not polite.

“They wonder why these places aren’t doing well and maybe it’s not the energy bills but the inability to find decent and friendly staff.