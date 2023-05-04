All Sections
Yorkshire Spa Retreat in York nominated for Best Spa Garden category in the Good Spa Guide Awards 2023 - here is how to vote

Yorkshire Spa Retreat in York is among nine finalists for the Best Spa Garden category in this year’s Good Spa Guide Awards.

By Liana Jacob
Published 4th May 2023, 06:00 BST

Situated in the heart of the North York Moors countryside in Nawton, the Yorkshire Spa Retreat is just a short distance from the market town of Helmsley. With 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor and 4.8 stars on Google, the York attraction is very popular and has also been nominated for Best Spa Garden in the Good Spa Guide Awards this year.

People who vote for Yorkshire Spa Retreat by visiting the official award website will be entered into a draw for a chance to win a Garden Spa Experience for two (terms and conditions apply). Voting closes on Wednesday, May 31 and winners will be announced on Monday, July 3, 2023.

The Good Spa Guide Awards showcases the very best spas in the UK from the best day spas and wellness spas to the best countryside getaways and garden spas. Below is the full list of finalists for the Best Garden Spa category, which is sponsored by Sothys.

Yorkshire Spa Retreat, York.

Finalists for Best Spa Garden - including Yorkshire Spa Retreat

- The Club at Cottonmill

- Yorkshire Spa Retreat

- Lodore Falls Hotel and Spa

- The Spa at Manor House Hotel (Alsager)

- The Garden Secret Spa at Ringwood Hall

- St Michaels Resort

- The Spa at Breedon Priory

- The Spa at Carden

- The Headland Spa

Related topics:York