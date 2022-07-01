Set in the splendour of the North Yorkshire Moors countryside, Yorkshire Spa Retreat will welcome its first guests this September.

The £4.5m Yorkshire Spa Retreat, located in Helmsley, is made up of a combination of luxury lodges and a unique shepherds huts, set over 11-acres of parkland.

The shepherds huts are fitted with all of the modern amenities such fully fitted kitchens, open plan living and dining space, fireplaces, utility rooms, walk in wardrobes, super king beds and hot tubs.

A luxury new spa and resort development in North Yorkshire is set to open in the autumn. Photo: Yorkshire Spa Retreat

The VIP lodges are enhanced further with outdoor hot tubs and kitchens.

The luxurious park boasts an on-site spa which includes steam room, sauna, Himalayan salt chamber, hydro-therapy outdoor pool and a huge wild swim pond, ideal for guests who are interested in wild swimming.

There’s also the large relaxation dome for yoga, pilates and meditation.

Guests can also book from a range of treatments including the Honey Butter Connection and Hypnotic Tribal Sleep, which use luxury, all-natural skincare from Tribal 517.

The treatment rooms at Yorkshire Spa Retreat

Non-residents are welcome to use the spa facilities, and are invited to book full or half day spa experiences.

The onsite restaurant called The Dome, is open to both guests and non-guests.

Miles Dewhurst, CEO said of the project, “After acquiring the land at the beginning of this year and gaining planning permission in April, we’ve worked tirelessly with local architects and builders to create a luxurious and stylish base for the perfect relaxing getaway.

"We’re thrilled to be in a position to welcome our first guests this September.”

Photo: Yorkshire Spa Retreat