Yorkshire Water cost of living payment : How to claim, when do I get £70 payment - am I eligible?

As the cost of living crisis continues to intensify Yorkshire Water is doing all it can to offer support.

The current rate of inflation is at a 40-year high, petrol prices remain expensive, while energy and utility bills are soaring by the month.

Even though average water bills have stayed at similar levels this year, the same can not be said for electricity and gas.

The water company will offer a non-repayable £70 payment to thousands of eligible households.

As a way of supporting struggling Yorkshire households, Yorkshire Water is offering a financial aid scheme to help alleviate some of the financial burdens people are currently facing.

It is part of a huge £115 million pot of support for struggling households that Yorkshire Water has announced.

Ange Markham-Nock, who is Yorkshire Water’s Customer Support Manager, issued the following statement: “We know a lot of customers are worried about money at the moment and we’re seeing more people than ever benefit from our financial support schemes. We hope this £70 payment will provide some relief to households across Yorkshire this year.

“We don’t want our customers to worry about paying their next bill – our financial support schemes are there to help and can provide some relief to those who need it.”

Here is everything you need to know about the Yorkshire Water payment, such as how to claim and to see if you qualify.

How do I claim the Yorkshire Water Cost of Living payment?

Over 45,000 Yorkshire households are eligible for the scheme.

Due to the fact that the payment is automatic, eligible Yorkshire Water customers will not need to follow any particular processes.

You will not need to contact the company as the £70 rebate will be paid directly into your Yorkshire Water account.

Am I eligible for the Yorkshire Water Cost of Living payment?

You will only be eligible for the £70 payment if you are already part of Yorkshire Water’s social tariffs WaterSure and WaterSupport.

It is estimated that there are over 200,000 eligible struggling households throughout Yorkshire that could be eligible.

For more information about how to apply to both tariffs, visit the Yorkshire Water website.

Please note that those applying from September onwards will receive the £70 rebate pro-rata for the remainder of 2022.

When do I receive the Yorkshire Water Cost of Living payment?

