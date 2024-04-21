Contents of Leeds-based Communisis Group’s printing factories up for auction
Leeds-based Communisis played a significant role in providing print and mailing services for some of the UK’s largest financial and public organisations but the business went into administration last year.
Now, the contents of the printing and fulfilment sites in Leeds and Liverpool are being sold by specialist auctioneer NCM Auctions.
A series of exclusive sales includes everything from specialist printing and finishing lines to lifting equipment, workshop tools, racking, and office contents.
The sales include a live auction on April 25, comprising of the main production lines, printing presses and finishing equipment used to produce financial documents, marketing materials, cheque books, polling cards and many other specialist products.
Emma Humble, head of partnerships for NCM Auctions, said: “This sale for Communisis is a large project across multiple sites and brings a lot of infrequent and specialist machinery to the market.”
She added: “I would urge potential bidders to book with us and arrange a viewing with our team before the auction.”