All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

Controversial plans to convert closed pub into housing refused after residents’ objections

The Kings Head on Rockingham Road, Swinton, closed in early 2022, accoding to a report by planning officers.
By Danielle Andrews
Published 12th Oct 2023, 13:18 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 13:18 BST

Applicants hoped to convert the pub into two three-bedroom dwellings, along with four new bungalows on the car park.

The applicants say in their planning documents that the pub has been closed and re opened ‘three to four times over the last three years,’ and that ‘due to the downturn in the economy and the rise in utility bills no operator could make it viable’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Residents objected to the plans on the grounds of extra traffic, road safety concerns, overlooking and overdevelopment.

Most Popular
GoogleGoogle
Google

RMBC agreed, refusing the application citing overdevelopment as a reason.

The report adds that the scheme “represents overdevelopment of the site that is visually at odds with the surrounding urban grain of Rockingham Road.

“The conversion is considered to represent an unsatisfactory form of development that has an overdeveloped and cramped layout with poor living conditions”.

Related topics:SwintonResidents