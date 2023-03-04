Conversion of Scarborough’s Brunswick centre into multiplex cinema set for approval

The proposed conversion of the Brunswick centre into a multiplex cinema is set to be approved by the council’s planning committee.

On Thursday, March 9, Scarborough Council’s Planning Committee will be recommended to approve a plan for the conversion of the Brunswick centre into a multiplex cinema.

The multi-million pound plan proposes to transform the 1990s Brunswick centre in Scarborough into a major cinema and leisure destination made up of shops, food and drink businesses as well as indoor sport and recreation establishments.

A report prepared for the committee states that the crux of the application is the permission for the cinema and drinking establishment elements, as the other elements are already permitted.

The “mostly vacant shopping centre” has been impacted by a “dramatic decline in footfall” and the loss of key tenants such as Debenhams, according to Scarborough Group International (SGI) which acquired the centre in 2021.

SGI, an international property developer and regeneration specialist, has said that the scheme is being funded by a mix of private and public sector investment.

A number of external alterations are also proposed on four sides of the building.

The developer has said that it will take advantage of the corners of the building as “beacons” to serve as “a wayfinding feature and encourage footfall”.

On the Westborough side, the plan proposes an area of aluminium wall cladding and an approximately 5.1 metre tall LED video wall display at the second storey facing the street.

The Somerset Terrace side would feature an illuminated ‘CINEMA’ sign above an entrance together with new glazed openings on the corner of Vernon Road, incorporating a balcony at the first-floor level.

The scheme would also see the re-configuration of the car parking arrangements with an increase in 40 spaces to 376.

‘Keep cash in local economy’

As of Friday, March 3, more than 60 letters of support had been received by the council as part of its public consultation.

Many of those who shared their views as part of the consultation said they wanted to see greater investment in the local high street and hoped it would attract more footfall.

Others said they welcomed the idea of a busier town centre in the evenings while some questioned whether there would be increased bus services.

One of the consultees, Joanne Thompson, said: “We take our custom to York far too often and then spend in restaurants and shops when the cinema is finished. We need to keep this cash in the local economy!”

Another supporter of the plan, Stephen Bromham, said Scarborough’s night-time economy “could be dramatically improved” with a “modern and up-to-date movie-going experience”.

However, North Yorkshire Police said that the building “is in an area of relatively high crime” and it would be open “at a time when crime and anti-social behaviour are at their highest in the area”.

The police concluded that despite the risks, they were satisfied that relevant measures could be “dealt with during the application process for the premises licence”.