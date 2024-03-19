CorrBoard raises more than £800 as colleagues create UK's largest red nose

With a brief to create the largest red nose possible from just corrugated cardboard, glue and paint, colleagues from the manufacturing facility put their creative skills to the test and got to work. Within just three hours, the team unveiled a 9m high version of Smirklethorpe!

Managing Director of CorrBoard, Rob Burgin, comments: “We said that we would create the biggest red nose in the UK and that’s exactly what we did. In fact, it was so big that we couldn’t stand it up in the factory!

“I would like to thank everyone that got involved with the challenge. Not only did we have a great time doing something funny for money, but we raised more than £800 for Comic Relief which is simply fantastic.

CorrBoard colleagues with the finished giant red nose

“Now we just need to think about what challenge we are going to do next!”

As well as raising funds for Comic Relief, CorrBoard used the giant red nose as a further example of how cardboard can be used as a sustainable material.

Rob concludes: “We want to make it clear that no red noses were harmed during the activity and that although Smirklethorpe will now be shredded, he will be sent to partners to be used as raw material to make moulded fibre products for the NHS amongst others.”

