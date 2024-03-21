CorrBoard signs three-year contract with Archbold Logistics
In addition to the regular fleet, CorrBoard will continue to rely on two branded longer semi-trailers (LSTs), which were introduced last year and provide an additional two metres of load space for customers, while also supporting the company’s sustainability strategy.
In addition, CorrBoard can continue to reduce its carbon footprint as the commitment to work with Archbold allows the logistics business to invest in additional LSTs and also explore the use of alternative fuels.
Working closely together, the businesses can maximise the efficiency of deliveries, while retaining a focus on reducing the environmental impact that they have.
Managing Director of CorrBoard, Rob Burgin, comments: “We have had a good relationship with Archbold Logistics for some time now and certainly, in recent years, we have seen how a strong partnership can impact positively on our customers and business.
“As an example, the LSTs now provide us with greater load space, which reduces the overall number of deliveries we need to make. This, in turn, reduces our carbon footprint and supports our sustainability strategy.”
Managing Director of Archbold, Alan Maher, comments: “We are very pleased to share the news that CorrBoard has extended its contract with us for a further three-years. We have a strong partnership that allows us to test new and more innovative ways of working.
“We look forward to continuing our work with the business and to sharing the success that comes from the ideas that we have and trial with the company.”
CorrBoard is a privately-owned, independent sheet feeder. The business was founded in 2014 and manufactures corrugated cardboard from a purpose-built facility in Scunthorpe. For more information about the business, please visit: www.corrboarduk.com and for regular updates, please follow: @CorrBoardUK on Twitter and @CorrBoard UK on LinkedIn.