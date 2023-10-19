Smart Repairs.co.uk, the UK’s largest independent cosmetic vehicle repairer, is predicting a 25 per cent increase in turnover this year.

The Leeds company, which is based at 18,000 sq ft freehold premises in Weaver Street, said its overall turnover is set to rise to more than £9.5m by the end of 2023.

Managing director Darryl Short said: “Since 2019, we have achieved sustained growth across the UK, disrupting the fragmented cosmetic vehicle repair sector, creating over 110 new jobs, buying brand-new premises in Leeds and working closely and rewarding our mobile technicians all over the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We expect to employ 140 within three years, with turnover rocketing to £12m. This increase is totally sustainable as we steadily grow our share of the cosmetic vehicle repair market year on year. Currently we carry out 165,000 vehicle repairs a year.

Phil Newstead and Dan Besau, of Smart Repairs, which says its turnover will rise by 25 per cent this year. Picture: Giles Rocholl Photography

“Our turnover in 2020 was £3,582,865; in 2021 it was £5,403,674; in 2022 it was £7,530,000; and this year it is projected to be £9.5m, a year-on-year increase of almost 25 per cent. It is fair to say that the past 12 months have been our most successful ever in terms of growth.”

The company has recently extended its leadership team, employing a key account manager in the Midlands and, from this month, a financial controller.

Smart Repairs has already committed to 15 new vans early next year, an investment of £800,000. This year the company has bought 21 vans and invested £1.2m in vans and equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad