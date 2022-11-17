A former school in Grimsby has been the focus of a new council report which looks at options for its future.

Most recently known as the Education Development Centre, the former Holme Hill School is Grade II Listed, and sits on the corner of Heneage Road and Wellington Street.

At a North East Lincolnshire Council Cabinet meeting this week, members agreed to support the start of further work to determine what will happen to the premesis.

North East Lincolnshire’s Portfolio Holder for Finance, Resources and Assets, Cllr Stephen Harness, said: “As with a number of other projects across North East Lincolnshire, we have already shown how we can work with partners to successfully restore some of our buildings and structures, often attracting grant funding and support to do so.

“These projects can take a long time to plan, to arrange the funding and to execute but we are determined to do all we can to look at our options and support where possible, but we do so however being mindful of our overall council responsibilities with regard to the people of our borough and our priorities.”

A report considered by Cabinet stated how there were two separate business cases that were set to run in parallel.

The focus of the Cabinet report was the main buildings, with an independent case for the clock tower already underway as part of North East Lincolnshire Council’s ‘Heritage at Risk’ programme.

The report detailed how an ideal plan for the main building would be to combine services from five buildings into one central ‘hub’ at Holme Hill, with a focus upon children and families.

