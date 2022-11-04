Following the proposed demolition of a current commercial property, a combination of flats and bungalows would be constructed in the centre of Filey.

However, Scarborough Council’s Planning and Development Committee which will meet on Thursday November 10 to discuss the plans, has been asked to refuse planning permission.

The applicant, John Sawdon, is proposing to construct a block of four flats and two bungalows at 12 Carlton Road, Filey. The site is currently used as a builder’s yard and electrical depot by a local business.

Council recommended to refuse construction of apartment block in seaside town due to ‘unacceptable impact’

Earlier this year Mr Sawdon submitted an application to build nine dwellings at the same site but this was refused in August due to “overdevelopment of the site” including a verdict that the plans would “result in a cramped unattractive development offering a poor standard of amenity”.

A report prepared for the upcoming meeting of the planning committee states that “no pre-application advice has been sought and so no advice was given on the likely acceptability of development proposed in this application”.

No objections to the plans have been raised by the council’s health housing team, Yorkshire Water, or the Highway Authority and no public representations were received.

The council has asked that a noise impact assessment is undertaken as the site is close to commercial premises and a railway line.

The authority’s report states that “in principle” the site is suitable for redevelopment to residential use as it removes a commercial site that “does not necessarily sit comfortably within its context, particularly in relation to the adjacent houses and the nearby junior school.”

However, the planning authority concludes that “overall the design of the proposals is neither distinctive nor responsive to its local context” and states that the “proposal would result in an unacceptable impact upon neighbouring amenity”.