Councillors approve 135 homes off Skipton Road in Harrogate on site of former farm

The proposals by Rowan Green Developments Ltd will see the homes built at Cow Dyke Farm near Jennyfields.

The land is allocated for housing in the council’s local plan and the scheme was recommended for approval in a report.

The majority of the homes will have between one and three bedrooms and it’s expected that 54 will be classed as affordable.

Rowan Green Developments Ltd

Chris Calvert spoke on behalf of the developer at a meeting of North Yorkshire Council’s Harrogate and Knaresborough planning committee this afternoon.

He said the application meets all of the council’s planning requirements.

Mr Calvert said: “The site is within development limits for Harrogate. It’s been assessed by the local authority to be a suitable and deliverable site for new homes on the edge of Harrogate. It will be a high-quality and sustainable development. ”

Councillors visited the site this morning where concerns were raised about the current 40mph speed limit for motorists on Skipton Road.

In recent years, hundreds of homes have been built nearby and Tesco also has planning permission to build a new supermarket close to the site.

Coun Robert Windass (Conservative, Boroughbridge & Claro) asked if the limit could be lowered to 30mph. He said: “This morning we saw a lady come out of her house with a pushchair which I considered rather dangerous. 40mph was maybe OK when there was no housing there, but I now think it’s inappropriate.”

However, his request was knocked back by a council transport officer who said the 40mph limit is appropriate.

North Yorkshire Council has asked the developer to pay a one-off contribution of £161,906 towards Killinghall Village Hall and £76,347 for improvements at Jennyfields recreation play area.

This led Terry Jones, representing the 72 objectors, to say the developer was offering a “paltry sum” towards local services.

Mr Jones said: “You all seem to assume it’s going ahead. It’s probably a waste of time objecting, but it’s interesting to see the impact on local services. To employ extra doctors, dentists, teachers, it costs money every year.”

Councillors voted unanimously to approve the plans but a reserved matters application that deals with the scheme’s appearance and landscape will come before the planning committee at a future meeting before homes can be built.