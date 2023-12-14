Councillors refuse plan to build four environmentally-friendly homes near Knaresborough

Councillors have refused a plan to build four environmentally-friendly homes in Flaxby near Knaresborough.

It follows two larger applications that were refused by the defunct Harrogate Borough Council in 2021 and 2022 with those decisions upheld on appeal.

The plots on York Road would be for people who want to build their homes and according to documents submitted by developer Ben Holmes from Holmes Planning Ltd, utility bills would be reduced to “as close to zero as possible”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This would be achieved through solar panels on the roofs and air-source heat pumps instead of gas boilers.

Flaxby

The homes would be designed according to Passivhaus principles, which is an innovative design code that prioritises insulation so that a home doesn’t need any heating or cooling at all resulting in minimal energy bills.

The developer also said the homes would adopt rainwater harvesting technology to reduce water consumption.

North Yorkshire Council has a waiting list of people wanting to build their own homes in the county and the developer said the scheme would help meet a demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors on North Yorkshire Council’s Selby & Ainsty planning committee met this afternoon at Selby Civic Centre to consider the latest application.

The plans received several objections from villagers in Flaxby. Caroline Greenhalgh, a councillor on Goldsborough & Flaxby Parish Council, told the committee that she believed the site was unsuitable for development. She added: “There’s no infrastructure, services or adequate public transport.”

Mr Holmes addressed councillors and said the homes would be built to an “incredibly high standard”.

He said: “These are going to be extremely green properties. It’s not a perfect site, I accept that, but it’s a good site. People will use their cars to get there however does that outweigh the benefits the site will bring? I say no it doesn’t.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I firmly believe if you ask the public what they think, the majority would support this application.”

Ahead of the meeting, the plans were recommended for refusal in an officer report due to harm to the countryside and the loss of agricultural land.

Councillors ended up backing the recommendation and unanimously voted to refuse the plans.