Councillors have backed residents in their fight to stop a major commercial warehouse being allowed to operate 24 hours a day.

Wakefield Council’s planning and highways committee rejected an application to allow HGVs to access the new site in Whitwood at all times of the day.

Committee members turned down the request by Retail Consolidation Services on the grounds that they did not accept claims that it would not have a negative impact on residents living close to the 22-acre site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning permission has already been granted to demolish 1970s warehouses off Whitwood Common Lane, Castleford, in order to construct modern business premises.

‘It’s going to impact on residents’ lives’: Councillors reject scheme to operate major commercial warehouse 24 hours a day

The building was previously a logistics centre for DHL parcel delivery firm.

A restriction was put in place when the plans were approved in 2020 to prevent HGVs entering part of the site bounded by residential properties to prevent noise disturbance.

The company applied for the conditions to be lifted.

A document submitted to the local authority said changes were needed to “meet the needs of potential tenants”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A meeting heard that around 20 lorries per night were expected to visit the site each night if the application was approved.

Council officers recommended the application for approval.

A report to committee members stated that the council’s environmental health officer raised no objection over the potential noise impact.

Matt Burrow, speaking on behalf of the applicant, said the lifting of the conditions would allow vehicles to circulate around the entire site and would enable full use of loading bays throughout the night.

Mr Burrow said the changes would benefit the local economy as an estimated 790 jobs will be created when the warehouse is built.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo Hepworth, councillor for Altofts and Whitwood ward, spoke on behalf of residents objecting to the scheme.

She said: “If we allow vehicles to travel around 24 hours a day, what impact is it going to have at night?

“How are they going to sleep at night?

“Those conditions were put in place to safeguard the residents.”

Committee member Coun Pete Girt said: “I grew up on a street not dissimilar to this.

“It was opposite a dairy that was open 24 hours.

“I can tell you, I didn’t get regular sleep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m not buying this report because it is going to impact on residents’ lives.

“Twenty HGVs on a night and we are saying it is not going to disturb their sleep?”

Coun Steve Tulley: “I’m astounded that we are sitting here today making a case that it will have no impact.

“There are some people whose front door is really no more than the width of this room away from this particular warehouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These people are trying to get on with their lives, raise their kids and go about their business.

“They are not objecting to the noise during the day.

“But why should they have to put up with wagons on a 24-hour basis.

“The condition should stay in place to protect the people who live next to these properties to give them a half decent chance of getting a good night’s sleep.”

Councillors expressed dissatisfaction that there was not an environmental health officer at the meeting to answer questions about possible noise impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Kevin Swift said: “I think it’s unfortunate that environmental health don’t actually attend these meetings, when you have got a huge development and the particular issue involves their technical expertise.

“We are stuck with a situation where we have major commercial development right up against residential.

“I think in that situation you would expect quite strict restrictions to be imposed on this commercial development.

Coun Kathryn Scott said: “There would be no point in having a committee if all we do is rubber stamp what the officers say.