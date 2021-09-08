CPP finance boss Oliver Laird tenders resignation

Jason Walsh said: "I would like to thank Oliver for the time he has spent with the company and for being a real driving force for change and transformation during that time."

The Leeds-based business said it is considering its options and has commenced the search for a replacement. Mr Laird will continue in his role until October 31, 2021.

Jason Walsh, CEO of CPP, said: "I would like to thank Oliver for the time he has spent with the company and for being a real driving force for change and transformation during that time.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He leaves CPP in a much healthier position with good prospects for further growth. I wish him well for his future endeavours."

Two weeks ago, the business revealed it had a “good” first-half of the year despite reporting a pre-tax loss of £700,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as it incurred exceptional charges from restructuring the business.

Mr Walsh said: "By the end of 2021, we should have come to a place where for the foreseeable future we are exceptionals free.

“That transformation and restructuring programme that we have seen in 2021 will be behind us in effect.”

---

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you