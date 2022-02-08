CPP Group’s chief executive Jason Walsh to depart after 20 years with the business

Jason Walsh, the chief executive, will step down from the board and leave the company at the end of February 2022 after almost six years in his current role and almost 20 years of service to the group. The board has announced that his successor will be Simon Pyper, the current chief financial officer.

The statement added: "Furthermore, the board is pleased to announce the appointment of David Bowling, an internal candidate with 10 years’ service to the group, as chief financial officer, subject to the satisfactory completion of due diligence by the Nominated Adviser. A further announcement with regard to David Bowling will be made in due course."

David Morrison, Non-Executive Chairman of CPP Group, commented: “Jason became Chief Executive Officer of CPP Group in 2016 following several years of regulatory and financial tribulations. In the last six years, he has guided the group to a point where it is financially stable, and where the potential for growth is enhanced."

"During his tenure, our businesses in India and Turkey, in particular, have enjoyed notable success and steps have been taken to position the group’s product portfolio for the digital age. All his friends and colleagues in the business wish him all the best in his future endeavours. On behalf of the board, and personally, I would like to thank him for the role that he has played and for his contribution to the business during his tenure.

"I am also delighted to welcome Simon Pyper as chief executive officer, who will now guide the business as it seeks to exploit the many opportunities that lie ahead.”