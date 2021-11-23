Cranswick beats 'incredibly challenging' labour shortages as revenue jumps

Cranswick is best known for its top of the range sausages and bacon

The Hull-based firm, best known for its top of the range sausages and bacon, said like-for-like revenue rose 6.4 per cent to £993m in the six months to September 25.

It said that the unprecedented labour and supply chain challenges were being well managed with "excellent" customer service levels maintained.

In order to support future strong growth, the firm invested £41m in capital expenditure across the group’s asset base.

Adam Couch, Cranswick’s chief executive, said: “We have made further positive and sustainable progress during the first half of the year, delivering revenue and earnings growth in an incredibly challenging operating environment.

“We continue to invest in the long term sustainability of our business. We have made excellent headway in delivering our Second Nature sustainability strategy with several major milestones reached during the period.

"These include achieving carbon neutral status across all 14 of our eligible manufacturing facilities and committing to purchasing 100 per cent deforestation-free soya which we expect will result in a circa 20 per cent reduction in carbon compared to the previous system."

Mr Couch said that Cranswick is also investing heavily in its people, its product ranges and in capacity and capability across the asset base.

He added: "Our new £31m breaded poultry facility is on track for completion in early 2023. When completed, this will be our fourth new-build production facility commission in the last five years with a combined total investment of over £180m.

“I would like to thank our customers, suppliers and all my colleagues for their ongoing support, understanding and resilience during this very demanding period.

“Our outlook for the current year is unchanged and we have a solid platform from which to continue Cranswick’s successful long-term development.”

The firm reported a significant uplift in poultry sales following the successful capacity expansion at Eye.

It said that cost inflation is being proactively managed and recovered.