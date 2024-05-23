Chief executive Lynda Shillaw has co-authored a Blueprint For Growth manifesto, outlining policy proposals across seven key areas which she believes, if adopted, would lay the foundations for improved productivity, robust economic growth and better life opportunities throughout the UK.

A refocused planning system is top of its wide-ranging agenda. Ms Shillaw is calling for a regional planning regime that would see more decision-making powers given to mayors and regional combined authorities, adequately resourced local authority planning teams and the use of Planning Performance Agreements.

She also wants to see the development of effective performance management frameworks across wider stakeholder groups, with penalties for failing to meet required standards.

Lynda Shillaw, chief executive of Harworth Group. Picture: JL Creative Vision

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post at the UK's Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF) in Leeds, Ms Shillaw said that the current planning system was one of the biggest barriers to regional growth.

Harworth Group, the master developer for Waverley in Rotherham, which is home to the Advanced Manufacturing Park, is targeting a £1bn development pipeline value by the end of 2027. Over two thirds of its industrial and logistics land is currently working its way through planning.

“Planning is the thing that slows us down,” she said. “We’ve got brownfield sites that have been in planning for two-and-a-half years.”

She added: “It has got much slower in the last decade at a time where you’re also seeing a fall in major planning applications.

"The changes that have been made to planning policy have tinkered with a system that needs fundamental reform.

“Harworth is among a growing number of voices saying these are the things that need to change to achieve growth.”

Ms Shillaw described the UK’s diverse regions as a ‘massive strength’. "You’ve got life sciences as a superpower in one region and advanced engineering or marine engineering in another part of the country,” she said.

“The reality of it is that the local people in a region probably know best what it is that they want to scale up and local authorities and combined authorities have more longevity than the politicians who are elected to serve in a parliament.

"If you’ve got schemes that are nationally significant you shouldn’t have to wait for the next local plan or if they’re regionally significant you should be able to find a way of bringing them in.”

The longer planning approvals take, the more uncertainty there is for investors, occupiers and developers.

“The UK is a strong and resilient economy. Our science and tech are growing but we’ve had a lot hit us since 2016 from Brexit, to covid, through to political instability,” Ms Shillaw said.