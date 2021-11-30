Creative agency in Barnsley takes on more space and staff as it celebrates five years

Michelle Oduwole-Aigbogun, Chris Endcliffe, Jennifer Lee-O'Brien, freelance content editor, and Dan Rose

awesome, which was established in 2016, has seen turnover increase seven-fold in its first five years and has launched a growth strategy to triple it again over the next five.

The agency, based at Barnsley’s Digital Media Centre (DMC 01), has now moved into a larger office space within the building to facilitate this growth. The move will extend its studio facilities and make room for a growing team.

Michelle Oduwole-Aigbogun has been appointed to a new post of junior project manager and joins co-directors Dan Rose and Chris Endcliffe.

Dan Rose, founder and creative director at awesome, said: “It’s great to welcome Michelle on board and get into our new bigger workspace so that we can take on more clients, projects and challenges as we embark on a growth plan.

“We’ve had a fantastic first five years in business because we just love what we do – whether we’re developing a whole new branding scheme for a company, a school website experience or a promotional video.

“We also deliver our own customised CMS system to meet clients’ needs. Whatever we do, we work with clients and keep our focus on awesome results.”

The business has an extensive client list in the education sector including the University of Sheffield, Barnsley College, Sheffield Hallam Students’ Union and dozens of South Yorkshire schools. Its commercial clients include The Carlyle Group, Warner Music Group and Glass Technology Services.

Mr Rose set up awesome on his own in 2016 with the support of Enterprising Barnsley’s business support programme Launchpad. He moved out of his home office into the DMC a year later and Mr Endcliffe joined him as digital director in 2018.

Mr Rose said: “The DMC is just a great space, really cool in appearance; and community-wise, it couldn’t be more supportive and welcoming. We’ve secured excellent opportunities, clients and partners just from being based here.”

