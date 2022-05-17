Creative talent being invited to apply to Screen Yorkshire's FLEX development hub

Screen Yorkshire and the Screen Industries Growth Network (SIGN) have opened applications for a second year to FLEX - a development hub for creatives from across the UK, with a specific focus on Yorkshire talent.

FLEX will run over seven months from July 2022 and includes ideation workshops, story testing sessions, writers’ rooms, script development support, access to key industry figures and pitching opportunities.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Creative teams will also be offered bursaries to support the development process.

Producer Thea Burrows took part in FLEX 2021.

FLEX is delivered by Screen Yorkshire with funding from SIGN.

Dr Jude Brereton, skills and training lead at SIGN, said: “SIGN is delighted to be funding a second round of FLEX.

“The screen industries are changing at an astonishing rate with the development of new technologies and streaming models.

“Programmes like FLEX play a vital role in supporting writers, directors and producers to stay ahead of the curve and create diverse stories for new audiences.”

Jo Schofield, senior talent executive at Screen Yorkshire, said: “We’re so excited to welcome the next intake and continue to push the boundaries of ideas.”

Producer Thea Burrows, who took part in FLEX 2021, said: “Flex was the best talent development scheme I've been on. A great selection of UK wide and Yorkshire and Humber based talent, coming together to create the next generation of storytelling.

"It has been inspiring to see what all the teams achieved in the time we had and I look forward to seeing the projects coming to life. Plus really insightful sessions with commissioners and story masterclasses.”