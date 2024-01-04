Crest Nicholson to build 227 homes in Elland after acquisition of 20-acre site

Guy Evans, Managing Director at Crest Nicholson Yorkshire said: “We are pleased to announce our newest and largest site acquisition in Yorkshire, continuing our mission to deliver high-quality homes in Yorkshire." (Photo supplied by Crest Nicholson)

The company has bought a 20-acre site in Elland, West Yorkshire as part of its expansion plans. A spokesman said the Elland development would offer a range of one to five-bedroom homes, 20 per cent of which will be affordable.

The spokesman added: “Alongside a range of energy efficient new homes, Crest Nicholson will also deliver upgraded open space, recreational areas and new footpath links as part of the scheme proposals. The site will also be located close to the proposed new railway station for Elland, providing connectivity with the wider region and direct links to Leeds and Manchester.” Work on the development anticipated to start in late 2024, with first residents expected in the summer of 2025.

