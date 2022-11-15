Critical Minerals Association founder joins advisory board which hopes to revolutionise steel sector

Jeff Townsend, the founder of the Critical Minerals Association, has joined the Materials Processing Institute as the latest member of its PRISM Advisory Board.

PRISM is a five-year research and innovation programme, led by the Institute to revolutionise the steel and metals sector.

Funded through Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation, it supports Government aims to achieve net zero by 2050, and improve business productivity while levelling up the UK regions.

Mr Townsend said: “If we are to build a better, greener world we need to do so through industry finding efficiencies in their production techniques, their use of power or even just thinking about going about business in a different way.

“When I saw the work that PRISM is doing to help facilitate these necessary changes I was massively impressed. It is an honour to be asked to join the advisory board and I look forward to contributing in my small way to the excellent work of PRISM.”

The programme focuses on projects that support decarbonisation, digital technologies, and the circular economy.

The Institute is currently involved in developing hydrogen-based technologies capable of scaling up production of green steel as part of the PRISM programme.

It is also using its Normanton steel plant in a pilot project to explore how digital technologies – capable of improving all aspects of the manufacturing process – can be applied to a full-scale production plant.