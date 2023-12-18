Cummins launches partnership with UK domestic abuse charity
Safe Space is designed to raise awareness and understanding of the impact of domestic abuse, as well as provide signposting support to employees through a network of ‘Signpost Champions’. These Champions within Cummins have been trained by SafeLives to offer confidential signposting to local support services within 48 hours of a request.
Lynsey Corelli, Safe Space programme manager at Cummins, said: “Domestic abuse can come in many forms and affect many people, and sadly the figures in both the UK and Europe remain deeply shocking. Programmes like this can be life changing – and lifesaving – so it’s been incredible to see everyone at Cummins get behind it so passionately. Many of our Champions have come forward to volunteer themselves and help drive the programme in their local site, making sure that our entire network can access the right support.”
Freya Potter, SafeLives Lead Trainer, said: “Virtually every employer will have staff who are affected by domestic abuse. The workplace is often one of the few places a survivor will say they felt like themselves or felt safe, which is why we are very pleased to see the introduction of Cummins’ Safe Space programme to protect and support its employees. Increasing understanding of domestic abuse, providing support and signposting survivors to vital services can transform lives."
According to Domestic Abuse Statistics UK, 1 in 5 people will experience domestic abuse during their lifetime, and it is estimated that less than 24 per cent of this is reported. Moreover, three quarters of those that experience domestic abuse are targeted while they are at work.
To date, there are 24 Cummins Signpost Champions in the UK, with the programme set to roll out across the business’ sites in Turkey throughout December.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.