Cym D’Souza joins Manningham Housing Association as Vice Chair

She previously served as Chief Executive of Manchester-based Arawak Walton Housing Association, stepping down last autumn after almost 25 years in the post.

Ms D’Souza is a well-known figure in UK housing having served from 2012-23 as Chair of BME National, the umbrella body for black and minority ethnic (BME) housing associations. A qualified chartered accountant, she has been a member of numerous boards in the commercial and housing sectors and was recently appointed Vice Chair of Church Housing Association, established by the Church of England following the publication of a groundbreaking report by the Archbishops' Commission on Housing, Church and Community.

Founded in 1986, MHA manages more than 1,400 homes for over 6,000 residents in Bradford and Keighley.

It is the first housing association in the country to be officially accredited for its work in promoting equality, diversity and inclusion, and the only housing association in the world to achieve the global Standard for Diversity and Inclusion in HR Management.

Cym D’Souza said: “I am excited to join the MHA Board.

“It has established a well-earned reputation as one of the leading BME housing associations in the country, which not only provides high quality homes for residents but strives to improve the life experiences of the wider communities which surround them.

“I know that exciting plans are in place to build on the progress MHA has made in recent years.

“I look forward to playing my part in delivering them.”

Rupert Pometsey, MHA Chair, said: “It is a delight to welcome Cym as our new Vice Chair.

“She is one of the most respected individuals in housing and brings an unrivalled breadth of experience to the boardroom.

“Cym is also a prominent champion of BME communities which makes her the perfect fit for MHA.”

Lee Bloomfield, MHA Chief Executive said: “I have worked alongside Cym on the Executive Group of BME National for many years.

“Her CV speaks volumes about her achievements and absolute commitment to the task in hand.