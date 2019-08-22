Dan Walker to be guest speaker at Bradford Chamber dinner

Television presenter Dan Walker is to be guest speaker at this year’s Bradford Chamber of Commerce dinner.

Mr Walker will appear at the annual event, set to take place on Thursday November 21 at Bradford’s Midland Hotel.

The broadcaster succeeded Bill Turnbull at BBC Breakfast in 2016, before which he presented on Radio 5 Live.

He presents Saturday’s Football Focus, is a regular on Match of the Day and Final Score, and has covered the World Cup, European football championships, the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

He has also appeared on Songs of Praise, Countdown, Celebrity Mastermind and A Question Of Sport.

The event will be the first since Appeal PR founder Suzanne Watson took over the presidency of the chamber.

Ms Watson said: “I’m really looking forward to my first dinner as president – it is a great privilege and honour.

“It is a great opportunity to meet with some of our wonderful businesses, and it’s a great chance for them, too, to bring along clients and celebrate being in business.

“Despite the difficult and uncertain climate right now, we know that many organisations are still doing really well and so I hope that they will come along and be part of the chamber family on the night.”

Ms Watson succeeded Nick Garthwaite as president, who held the post for the last two years.

She remains the managing director of Ilkley-based Appeal PR.

She had been in the role of Vice-President until the election, and that role is now filled by Victoria Wainwright, Managing Director of accountancy firm Naylor Wintersgill.

The black tie event will be held at Bradford’s Midland Hotel from 6.45pm onwards, and tickets cost £96 (members) or £120 (non-members).

Chamber Policy Executive Mike Cartwright said: “The dinner provides a good opportunity for firms to bring along clients and for them to network with other great businesses in Bradford and West Yorkshire.

“There will be other movers and shakers present too, such as MPs, the Bank of England and Council chiefs, all keen to prove their business credentials.”