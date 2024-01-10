DAZN, which employs 260 staff in Leeds, secured ‘remarkable progress’ in 2023
DAZN said it had cemented its position as a major player with its portfolio of top-tier domestic rights in four of Europe's largest markets. DAZN broadcast 734 top domestic league and UEFA Champions League matches in 2023.
Enders Analysis, the media industry commentators, said: “DAZN is now a more financially sustainable company that should reach breakeven next year and move into profitability thereafter, with additional upside from betting and retailing third-party sports services.”
DAZN said its position was further bolstered by multi-territory deals for the UEFA Champions League and their other club competitions, and “the most substantial commitment to, and investment in, women’s football with the UEFA Women’s Champions League as well as core market league competitions”.
The DAZN media centre in Leeds, which employs around 260 staff, is involved with the planning, scheduling, acquiring and delivery of all DAZN's live content. The Primary Support Operations function is also based in Leeds, which monitors and observes all DAZN’s broadcast events to ensure a quality service is maintained, and any incidents are managed efficiently.
Shay Segev, the group CEO, commented: “2023 has been a year of remarkable progress for DAZN Group. Our strategic initiatives, financial achievements, and subscriber metrics reflect our commitment to being the global ‘home of sport’. It’s clear that the conventional linear sports model is ripe for disruption. Major challenges include the lack of engagement among younger audiences, the bundled business model with Cable, and the fragmentation of the fan experience. By contrast, DAZN is building a digital platform that is global, interactive, and directly solves these challenges. With more than 60m registered premium users and 300m monthly customers viewing DAZN content already, we are confident in our ability to succeed in 2024 and beyond.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.