DAZN, which employs 260 staff in Leeds, secured ‘remarkable progress’ in 2023

Sports entertainment business DAZN, which has a large base in Leeds, said it achieved significant increases in revenue and improved profitability in 2023, during a period of “remarkable progress”.

DAZN said it had cemented its position as a major player with its portfolio of top-tier domestic rights in four of Europe's largest markets. DAZN broadcast 734 top domestic league and UEFA Champions League matches in 2023.

Enders Analysis, the media industry commentators, said: “DAZN is now a more financially sustainable company that should reach breakeven next year and move into profitability thereafter, with additional upside from betting and retailing third-party sports services.”

DAZN said its position was further bolstered by multi-territory deals for the UEFA Champions League and their other club competitions, and “the most substantial commitment to, and investment in, women’s football with the UEFA Women’s Champions League as well as core market league competitions”.

Shay Segev, Group CEO, commented: “2023 has been a year of remarkable progress for DAZN Group. Our strategic initiatives, financial achievements, and subscriber metrics reflect our commitment to being the global Home of Sport." (Photo by Tony Johnson)

The DAZN media centre in Leeds, which employs around 260 staff, is involved with the planning, scheduling, acquiring and delivery of all DAZN's live content. The Primary Support Operations function is also based in Leeds, which monitors and observes all DAZN’s broadcast events to ensure a quality service is maintained, and any incidents are managed efficiently.