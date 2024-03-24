Laura Casey of Sew Different selected Dean Clough in Halifax for a sewing retreat, taking over 1,000 sq ft of space on a flexible lease to house sewing workstations, fabrics, patterns, and social areas.

Established over 10 years ago, initially as a blog to share a passion for pattern design, Sew Different has grown to distribute individually designed clothing pattern packs all over the world with suppliers in Australia, Sweden, and USA.

Due to immense popularity, Ms Casey expanded the Sewing Retreat as a holiday for sharing a passion and making new friends.

She said: “Setting up the Sewing Retreat seemed like a natural step forward in making a largely solitary hobby into a social space where we can share ideas. The holiday package for up to 10 people includes a tour of our local fabric studios with step-by-step support from our team on sizing and design through to creating bespoke garments.