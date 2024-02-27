Dean's Garden Centre sites gets new Yorkshire owners - but will keep 'respected' name

The firm has acquired two Dean's Garden Centre sites to add to its existing West Yorkshire stores in Tong, Tingley, Otley and Bingley.

More than 100 members of Dean’s staff will transfer over to Yorkshire Garden Centres as part of the deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Farnsworth, MD of Yorkshire Garden Centres, said the Dean’s name will continue to be used for the two stores. Three members of the Dean family are retiring following the move.

Dean's Garden Centre in York is changing ownership - but will keep its current name

The family business originally started in 1968 with the York site, with the Scarborough one opening in 1986.

Mr Farnsworth said: “We are delighted to welcome the Dean's sites into the Yorkshire Garden Centres group in partnership with Altia Estates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are grateful to the Dean family for letting us take the business forward, and we intend to continue to use the Dean's name, which has become so well respected over the years. Whilst several members of the family retire, we are also really pleased that others have agreed to stay on and continue to work in the business."

Richard Dean, a partner at Dean's Garden Centre, said: "We are pleased our centres are joining the Yorkshire Garden Centre group. We have followed their progress with interest and feel that we have many shared values.

"Having grown up living on the York site, we've been involved in the business in some capacity or other from a very young age. Now though is the right time for my sisters and I to retire, something that I personally was aiming to do in 2021, before Covid hit. The business can now move forward and provide, what will no doubt be an enhanced shopping experience for our customers. We wish the group the very best of luck as they move forward."

Yorkshire Garden Centres began with the acquisition of Tong Garden Centre by Mark Farnsworth and Tom Megginson in 2015. It has since expanded to several sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad